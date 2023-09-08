Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By https://api.ratings.food.gov.uk/
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Ryan's Bar & Grill, at 116-118 Lisburn Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 3.

And Damascus Restaurant, at Unit 4, 133-137 Lisburn Road, Belfast was given a score of two on August 3.

It means that of Belfast's 924 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 708 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.