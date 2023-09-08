Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Ryan's Bar & Grill, at 116-118 Lisburn Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 3.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Damascus Restaurant, at Unit 4, 133-137 Lisburn Road, Belfast was given a score of two on August 3.
It means that of Belfast's 924 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 708 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.