Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bigtaste food, at 117 Ormeau Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 9.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Cuban Sandwich Factory, at 93-95 Botanic Avenue, Belfast was also given a score of four on December 8.
It means that of Belfast's 924 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 690 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.