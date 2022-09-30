Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Peking Palace, at 191-193 Whiterock Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 25.
And The Boxing Hare Wood Fired Pizzas, at 65 Union Street, Belfast was given a score of three on August 25.
It means that of Belfast's 389 takeaways with ratings, 199 (51%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.