Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

PIZZA BELLEZZA, at 232 Kingsway, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Susies, at 34 Monagh Road, Belfast was given a score of three on June 21.