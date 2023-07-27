Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST
PIZZA BELLEZZA, at 232 Kingsway, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 21.
And Susies, at 34 Monagh Road, Belfast was given a score of three on June 21.
It means that of Belfast's 393 takeaways with ratings, 189 (48%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.