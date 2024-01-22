Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Fin, at Trade Market, 14-16 Dublin Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 15.
And Rickshaw Boy, at 173 Kingsway, Belfast was also given a score of four on December 15.
It means that of Belfast's 379 takeaways with ratings, 179 (47%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.