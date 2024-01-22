Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Belfast takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 10:55 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Fin, at Trade Market, 14-16 Dublin Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 15.

And Rickshaw Boy, at 173 Kingsway, Belfast was also given a score of four on December 15.

It means that of Belfast's 379 takeaways with ratings, 179 (47%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.