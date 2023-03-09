Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Food hygiene ratings handed to 13 Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Bunsen Burger at 5-8 Hill Street, Belfast; rated on March 8

    • Rated 5: Ginger at Ground Floor, 68-72 Great Victoria Street, Belfast; rated on March 2

    • Rated 5: Refresh at 237 Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on March 2

    • Rated 5: Subway at 220 Stewartstown Road, Belfast; rated on February 28

    • Rated 5: Yallaa Cafe at 2 Royal Avenue, Belfast; rated on February 28

    • Rated 5: Cream Cafe Bistro at Unit 1-2 Hanwood Business Park, Old Dundonald Road, Belfast; rated on February 24

    • Rated 5: Joses Deli at Unit 1-7 Hillview Enterprise Park, 3 Hillview Road, Belfast; rated on February 22

    • Rated 5: Just Deli @ Belfast Met at 14 Montgomery Road, Belfast; rated on February 21

    • Rated 4: Radisson Blu at 3 Cromac Place, Belfast; rated on February 1

    • Rated 3: Bites of India Botanic at 9-11 Botanic Avenue, Belfast; rated on February 1

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Liverpool Supporters Club at 110b Disraeli Street, Belfast; rated on March 1

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Apache Pizza Kings Square at Unit 5, 13 Kings Square, Belfast; rated on March 3

    • Rated 4: The Pizza Co. Belfast Ltd. at 47 Botanic Avenue, Belfast; rated on February 1