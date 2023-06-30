Food hygiene ratings handed to five Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Roar and Explore Ltd at Dairy Farm Centre, 3 Stewartstown Road, Belfast; rated on June 21
• Rated 1: Mount Chippy at 45 Mountcollyer Avenue, Belfast; rated on May 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: NI Civil Service Social Sports Club( Pavilion)+Play Park Coffee Kiosk at The Maynard Sinclair Pavilion, Stormont Estate, Belfast; rated on June 21
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Selby’s Traditional Fish and Chips at 97 Falls Road, Belfast; rated on June 21
• Rated 5: Subway at Kennedy Centre, Falls Road, Belfast; rated on June 20