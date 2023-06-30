Food hygiene ratings handed to five Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Roar and Explore Ltd at Dairy Farm Centre, 3 Stewartstown Road, Belfast; rated on June 21

• Rated 1: Mount Chippy at 45 Mountcollyer Avenue, Belfast; rated on May 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: NI Civil Service Social Sports Club( Pavilion)+Play Park Coffee Kiosk at The Maynard Sinclair Pavilion, Stormont Estate, Belfast; rated on June 21

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Selby’s Traditional Fish and Chips at 97 Falls Road, Belfast; rated on June 21

