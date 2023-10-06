Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to five Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Subway at Lindsay House, 8 Callender Street, Belfast; rated on October 2

    • Rated 5: Boojum at Unit Msu 4a, 1 Victoria Square, Belfast; rated on October 1

    • Rated 5: Stix and Stones NI Ltd. at Unit 10, 46 Upper Queen Street, Belfast; rated on September 26

    • Rated 4: Guilt Trip at 2-4 Orangefield Lane, Belfast; rated on August 31

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Raffos at 235a Cliftonville Road, Belfast; rated on August 31