Food hygiene ratings handed to five Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Subway at Lindsay House, 8 Callender Street, Belfast; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: Boojum at Unit Msu 4a, 1 Victoria Square, Belfast; rated on October 1
• Rated 5: Stix and Stones NI Ltd. at Unit 10, 46 Upper Queen Street, Belfast; rated on September 26
• Rated 4: Guilt Trip at 2-4 Orangefield Lane, Belfast; rated on August 31
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Raffos at 235a Cliftonville Road, Belfast; rated on August 31