Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to five Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:24 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 4: Mosaic Cafe Catholic Chaplaincy at 42 University Road, Belfast; rated on November 28

    • Rated 4: Orchard Cafe @ Castle Buildings at Castle Buildings, Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on November 28

    Takeaways

    And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Rosie's Traditional Fish And Chips at 105 Gilnahirk Road, Belfast; rated on November 28

    • Rated 3: Valley Hill at 477 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on November 28

    • Rated 2: Elements at 131 Andersonstown Road, Belfast; rated on November 28