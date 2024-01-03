Food hygiene ratings handed to five Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Mosaic Cafe Catholic Chaplaincy at 42 University Road, Belfast; rated on November 28
• Rated 4: Orchard Cafe @ Castle Buildings at Castle Buildings, Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on November 28
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Rosie's Traditional Fish And Chips at 105 Gilnahirk Road, Belfast; rated on November 28
• Rated 3: Valley Hill at 477 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on November 28
• Rated 2: Elements at 131 Andersonstown Road, Belfast; rated on November 28