Food hygiene ratings handed to five Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Falafel Eatery & Coffee House at 9-11 Botanic Avenue, Belfast; rated on January 15
• Rated 1: Mezbaan Belfast at 1 Sandown Road, Belfast; rated on January 15
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Subway at 302 Airport Road West, Belfast; rated on January 8
• Rated 4: Brothers at 901 Crumlin Road, Belfast; rated on January 15
• Rated 4: New Fortune at 3 Ardoyne Road, Belfast; rated on January 15