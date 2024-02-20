Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to five Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 20th Feb 2024, 10:10 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Falafel Eatery & Coffee House at 9-11 Botanic Avenue, Belfast; rated on January 15

    • Rated 1: Mezbaan Belfast at 1 Sandown Road, Belfast; rated on January 15

    Takeaways

    And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Subway at 302 Airport Road West, Belfast; rated on January 8

    • Rated 4: Brothers at 901 Crumlin Road, Belfast; rated on January 15

    • Rated 4: New Fortune at 3 Ardoyne Road, Belfast; rated on January 15