Food hygiene ratings handed to four Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Fuel at 404-408 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on May 2

    • Rated 3: Bob & Berts Stranmillis at 46 Stranmillis Road, Belfast; rated on May 2

    • Rated 3: Ibis Hotel at 98-100 Castle Street, Belfast; rated on May 2

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 1: Love Pizza at 166 Ormeau Road, Belfast; rated on May 2