Food hygiene ratings handed to four Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Fuel at 404-408 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on May 2

• Rated 3: Bob & Berts Stranmillis at 46 Stranmillis Road, Belfast; rated on May 2

• Rated 3: Ibis Hotel at 98-100 Castle Street, Belfast; rated on May 2

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: