Food hygiene ratings handed to four Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Fuel at 404-408 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on May 2
• Rated 3: Bob & Berts Stranmillis at 46 Stranmillis Road, Belfast; rated on May 2
• Rated 3: Ibis Hotel at 98-100 Castle Street, Belfast; rated on May 2
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Love Pizza at 166 Ormeau Road, Belfast; rated on May 2