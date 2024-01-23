Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to four Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 16:05 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: The Shawarma at 53 Holywood Road, Belfast; rated on December 18

    • Rated 2: Just Grill at 48 Bradbury Place, Belfast; rated on December 18

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 3: GOLDEN BELL at Unit 2 Laurel Glen Shopping Centre, 208 Stewartstown Road, Belfast; rated on December 18

    • Rated 2: Spice Inn Chickn Lickn at 109 Falls Road, Belfast; rated on December 18