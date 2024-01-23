Food hygiene ratings handed to four Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: The Shawarma at 53 Holywood Road, Belfast; rated on December 18
• Rated 2: Just Grill at 48 Bradbury Place, Belfast; rated on December 18
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 3: GOLDEN BELL at Unit 2 Laurel Glen Shopping Centre, 208 Stewartstown Road, Belfast; rated on December 18
• Rated 2: Spice Inn Chickn Lickn at 109 Falls Road, Belfast; rated on December 18