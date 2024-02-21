Food hygiene ratings handed to four Belfast restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Greggs at 4 Castle Lane, Belfast; rated on December 11
• Rated 5: Greggs at 9 Donegall Square West, Belfast; rated on December 4
• Rated 4: Costa at 34 Wellington Place, Belfast; rated on January 16
• Rated 4: Rayles Diners at 106 Joy Street, Belfast; rated on January 16
It means that of Belfast's 940 similar establishments with ratings, 706 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.