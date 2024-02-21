Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to four Belfast restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Feb 2024, 17:36 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Greggs at 4 Castle Lane, Belfast; rated on December 11

    • Rated 5: Greggs at 9 Donegall Square West, Belfast; rated on December 4

    • Rated 4: Costa at 34 Wellington Place, Belfast; rated on January 16

    • Rated 4: Rayles Diners at 106 Joy Street, Belfast; rated on January 16

    It means that of Belfast's 940 similar establishments with ratings, 706 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.