Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hampton by Hilton Hotel at 15 Hope Street, Belfast; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Spoons Restaurant at Royal Victoria Hospital, Grosvenor Road, Belfast; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Patisserie Valerie at 31-33 Castle Lane, Belfast; rated on May 5

• Rated 4: Arthur Coffee House at 9 Gloucester Street, Belfast; rated on April 14

• Rated 2: Melter at Food Court .Castlecourt, 12-56 Royal Avenue, Belfast; rated on April 26

• Rated 1: Chic King at Connswater Shopping Centre, 32 Bloomfield Avenue, Belfast; rated on May 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 1: Glenowen Inn at 108-112 Glen Road, Belfast; rated on February 2

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Dantes at Unit Hg8 Twin Spires, 155 Northumberland Street, Belfast; rated on May 11