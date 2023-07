Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: O'Reilly's Belfast at 185 Antrim Road, Belfast; rated on June 20

• Rated 4: Bengal Brasserie at 455 Ormeau Road, Belfast; rated on April 25

• Rated 3: Premier at 65-67 Falls Road, Belfast; rated on June 22

• Rated 3: KAFF at The Devenish Complex, 33-37 Finaghy Road North, Belfast; rated on May 31

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 3: Little O's Restaurant at 120a Ormeau Road, Belfast; rated on May 31

• Rated 3: The Pantry Cafe & Kitchen Ltd at 385 Springfield Road, Belfast; rated on May 30

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Community Larder at Ardoyne Association, 111-113 Etna Drive, Belfast; rated on June 20

• Rated 3: Pizza Passion at 3-5 Bradbury Place, Belfast; rated on May 30

Advertisement

Advertisement