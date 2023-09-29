Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Belfast establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Costa at Balmoral Plaza, Boucher Road, Belfast; rated on September 25

    • Rated 5: Sloan's Gym at 2-4 Chapel Lane, Belfast; rated on September 19

    • Rated 5: Chilli House at 85 Dublin Road, Belfast; rated on September 14

    • Rated 5: The Mill at 82 Stranmillis Road, Belfast; rated on September 12

    • Rated 3: Oakberry at 497 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on September 11

    • Rated 3: Olivers Coffee at 441a Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on August 24

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Thirsty Goat Bar at 1 Hill Street, Belfast; rated on September 21