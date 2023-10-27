Food hygiene ratings handed to six Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 4: Appletree Breakfast and Afterschools Club at St Anne'S Parish Centre, Belfast, Kingsway, Dunmurray; rated on September 21

• Rated 4: Rusty Saddle at 15-21 Howard Street, Belfast; rated on September 21

• Rated 2: The Thirsty Goat Restaurant at 1 Hill Street, Belfast; rated on September 21

• Rated 2: Wokamoley at 43 Bradbury Place, Belfast; rated on September 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Thirsty Goat Bar at 1 Hill Street, Belfast; rated on September 21

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: