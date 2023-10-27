Food hygiene ratings handed to six Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Appletree Breakfast and Afterschools Club at St Anne'S Parish Centre, Belfast, Kingsway, Dunmurray; rated on September 21
• Rated 4: Rusty Saddle at 15-21 Howard Street, Belfast; rated on September 21
• Rated 2: The Thirsty Goat Restaurant at 1 Hill Street, Belfast; rated on September 21
• Rated 2: Wokamoley at 43 Bradbury Place, Belfast; rated on September 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Thirsty Goat Bar at 1 Hill Street, Belfast; rated on September 21
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Golden Fry at 450 Shore Road, Belfast; rated on September 21