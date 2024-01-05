Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to six Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: The Posthouse Belfast at 32-40 Malone Road, Belfast; rated on November 30

    • Rated 3: Madisons sandwich co at 39a Holywood Road, Belfast; rated on November 30

    • Rated 1: Graze at Unit 8 Library Court, 404 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on November 30

    Takeaways

    And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: The Pizza Co. Belfast Ltd. at 47 Botanic Avenue, Belfast; rated on November 30

    • Rated 2: Jade House at 5 Glen Road, Belfast; rated on November 30

    • Rated 2: Planet Spice at 303 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on November 30