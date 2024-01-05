Food hygiene ratings handed to six Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: The Posthouse Belfast at 32-40 Malone Road, Belfast; rated on November 30
• Rated 3: Madisons sandwich co at 39a Holywood Road, Belfast; rated on November 30
• Rated 1: Graze at Unit 8 Library Court, 404 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on November 30
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: The Pizza Co. Belfast Ltd. at 47 Botanic Avenue, Belfast; rated on November 30
• Rated 2: Jade House at 5 Glen Road, Belfast; rated on November 30
• Rated 2: Planet Spice at 303 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on November 30