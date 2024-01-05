Food hygiene ratings handed to six Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: The Posthouse Belfast at 32-40 Malone Road, Belfast; rated on November 30

• Rated 3: Madisons sandwich co at 39a Holywood Road, Belfast; rated on November 30

• Rated 1: Graze at Unit 8 Library Court, 404 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on November 30

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 4: The Pizza Co. Belfast Ltd. at 47 Botanic Avenue, Belfast; rated on November 30

• Rated 2: Jade House at 5 Glen Road, Belfast; rated on November 30