Food hygiene ratings handed to six Belfast restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:35 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Bankquet at 11 Chapel Lane, Belfast; rated on July 7

    • Rated 5: Harrys @ 387 at 387 Ormeau Road, Belfast; rated on July 6

    • Rated 5: The Bluebell Bakery at 180 Cavehill Road, Belfast; rated on July 6

    • Rated 5: Squid Shack Ballyhackamore at 277 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on July 5

    • Rated 5: Vero at Unit 3 Bedford House, 16-22 Bedford Street, Belfast; rated on July 4

    • Rated 4: Tea House at 19 Royal Avenue, Belfast; rated on June 9

    It means that of Belfast's 928 similar establishments with ratings, 713 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.