Food hygiene ratings handed to six Belfast restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bankquet at 11 Chapel Lane, Belfast; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: Harrys @ 387 at 387 Ormeau Road, Belfast; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: The Bluebell Bakery at 180 Cavehill Road, Belfast; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: Squid Shack Ballyhackamore at 277 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Vero at Unit 3 Bedford House, 16-22 Bedford Street, Belfast; rated on July 4

• Rated 4: Tea House at 19 Royal Avenue, Belfast; rated on June 9