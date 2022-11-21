Food hygiene ratings handed to three Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Jumon at 6 Fountain Street, Belfast; rated on October 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Muriels Cafe Bar / Pablos at 12-18 Church Lane, Belfast; rated on October 14
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Hey Chick at Trade Market, 14-16 Dublin Road, Belfast; rated on October 14