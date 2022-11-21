Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Jumon at 6 Fountain Street, Belfast; rated on October 15

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: Muriels Cafe Bar / Pablos at 12-18 Church Lane, Belfast; rated on October 14

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 1: Hey Chick at Trade Market, 14-16 Dublin Road, Belfast; rated on October 14