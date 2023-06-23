Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 3: Musgrave Supervalue Canteen at Musgrave Retail Partners, 1-19 Dargan Drive, Belfast; rated on May 18

    • Rated 1: Cuisine Buffet at Cityside Retail Park, 100-150 York Street, Belfast; rated on May 18

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Centra Cathedral Quarter at 74 Donegall Street, Belfast; rated on May 18