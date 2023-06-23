Food hygiene ratings handed to three Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 3: Musgrave Supervalue Canteen at Musgrave Retail Partners, 1-19 Dargan Drive, Belfast; rated on May 18
• Rated 1: Cuisine Buffet at Cityside Retail Park, 100-150 York Street, Belfast; rated on May 18
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Centra Cathedral Quarter at 74 Donegall Street, Belfast; rated on May 18