Food hygiene ratings handed to three Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 4: The Raj at 461 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on October 16
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 3: BO WIN at 592a Shore Road, Belfast; rated on October 16
• Rated 2: Clementine at 158 Shankill Road, Belfast; rated on October 16