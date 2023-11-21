Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: The Raj at 461 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on October 16

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 3: BO WIN at 592a Shore Road, Belfast; rated on October 16

    • Rated 2: Clementine at 158 Shankill Road, Belfast; rated on October 16