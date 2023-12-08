Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 8th Dec 2023, 08:29 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Ji the chicken shop at 143 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on November 2

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 3: Golden Valley at Blackstaff Industrial Complex, 111-129 Springfield Road, Belfast; rated on November 2

    • Rated 3: Sako at 239 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on November 2