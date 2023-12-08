Food hygiene ratings handed to three Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Ji the chicken shop at 143 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on November 2
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 3: Golden Valley at Blackstaff Industrial Complex, 111-129 Springfield Road, Belfast; rated on November 2
• Rated 3: Sako at 239 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on November 2