Food hygiene ratings handed to three Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:08 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Greggs at 4 Castle Lane, Belfast; rated on December 11

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 3: China Town Sun Ltd at 533 Falls Road, Belfast; rated on January 18

    • Rated 2: The Pizza Cabin at 473 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on January 18