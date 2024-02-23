Food hygiene ratings handed to three Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Greggs at 4 Castle Lane, Belfast; rated on December 11
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 3: China Town Sun Ltd at 533 Falls Road, Belfast; rated on January 18
• Rated 2: The Pizza Cabin at 473 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on January 18