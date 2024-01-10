Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to three Belfast takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Takeaways

The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:

• Rated 4: Sky City at 155 Upper Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on December 5

Most Popular

    • Rated 4: The Pizza Co. at 153 Upper Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on December 5

    • Rated 3: Mersin Kebab House at 121 Antrim Road, Belfast; rated on December 5

    It means that of Belfast's 372 similar establishments with ratings, 176 (47%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.