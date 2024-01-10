Food hygiene ratings handed to three Belfast takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Takeaways

The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:

• Rated 4: Sky City at 155 Upper Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on December 5

• Rated 4: The Pizza Co. at 153 Upper Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on December 5

• Rated 3: Mersin Kebab House at 121 Antrim Road, Belfast; rated on December 5