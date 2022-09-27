Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Soul Food, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 395 Ormeau Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 22.
And Walkers Fresh Cod Bar, a takeaway at 311 Antrim Road, Belfast was given a score of two on August 22.