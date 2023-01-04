Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
27 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Creamery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 54 Rosetta Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 29.
Advertisement
And Spring Fry, a takeaway at 19 Springfield Road, Belfast was also given a score of four on November 29.