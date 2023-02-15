Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
Hugos Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 89 Boucher Road, Belfast was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.
And Lagan Palace, a takeaway at 136 Ormeau Road, Belfast was given a score of four on January 10.