Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Hugos Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 89 Boucher Road, Belfast was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.

And Lagan Palace, a takeaway at 136 Ormeau Road, Belfast was given a score of four on January 10.