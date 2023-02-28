Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
3 hours ago
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Fallone's Diner & Treat Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 551 Antrim Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 23.
And Grazia Pizza, a takeaway at 129 Ravenhill Road, Belfast was given a score of three on January 23.