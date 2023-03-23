Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT
AL Gelato, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 545 Lisburn Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 15.
And Lucky Tree, a takeaway at 160 Glen Road, Belfast was given a score of three on February 15.