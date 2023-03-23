Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
AL Gelato, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 545 Lisburn Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 15.

And Lucky Tree, a takeaway at 160 Glen Road, Belfast was given a score of three on February 15.