Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 12:17 BST
The Tipsy Bird, a pub, bar or nightclub at 90-100 Ann Street, Belfast was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 18.
And The Pizza Co, a takeaway at 220 Stewartstown Road, Belfast was given a score of three on April 18.