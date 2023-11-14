Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:54 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Bengal Spice, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 146 Andersonstown Road, Belfast was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 9.

And Happy Garden, a takeaway at 339 Beersbridge Road, Belfast was given a score of three on October 9.