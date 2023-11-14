Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bengal Spice, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 146 Andersonstown Road, Belfast was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 9.
And Happy Garden, a takeaway at 339 Beersbridge Road, Belfast was given a score of three on October 9.