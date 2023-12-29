Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
Same Happy, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 40b Donegall Pass, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 23.

And Tea House, a takeaway at 23 Botanic Avenue, Belfast was given a score of one on November 23.