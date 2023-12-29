Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Same Happy, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 40b Donegall Pass, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 23.
And Tea House, a takeaway at 23 Botanic Avenue, Belfast was given a score of one on November 23.