Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Avenue Vapes, Sweets & Coffee, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43 Beechmount Avenue, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 27.
And Golden Gate, a takeaway at 92 Shaws Road, Belfast was also given a score of four on November 27.