Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:19 GMT
Avenue Vapes, Sweets & Coffee, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43 Beechmount Avenue, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 27.

And Golden Gate, a takeaway at 92 Shaws Road, Belfast was also given a score of four on November 27.