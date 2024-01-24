Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jan 2024, 09:56 GMT
Del Piero's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Connswater Shopping Centre, 4 Bloomfield Avenue, Belfast was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 19.

And East End Kebab House, a takeaway at 357 Woodstock Road, Belfast was given a score of four on December 19.