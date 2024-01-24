Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Del Piero's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Connswater Shopping Centre, 4 Bloomfield Avenue, Belfast was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 19.
And East End Kebab House, a takeaway at 357 Woodstock Road, Belfast was given a score of four on December 19.