Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Boxing Hare Artisan Pizza, at 442-446 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 11.
And BullHouse East, at 442-446 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast was also given a score of four on August 11.
It means that of Belfast's 948 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 788 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.