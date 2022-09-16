Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Friday, 16th September 2022, 10:47 am

Boxing Hare Artisan Pizza, at 442-446 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 11.

And BullHouse East, at 442-446 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast was also given a score of four on August 11.

It means that of Belfast's 948 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 788 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.