Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Horatio Todds, at 406 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 6.

And The Range Coffee Shop, at Boucher Road, Belfast was also given a score of four on June 6.