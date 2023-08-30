Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant LLP, at 257 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 25.
And Stix and Stones NI Ltd., at Unit 10, 46 Upper Queen Street, Belfast was also given a score of four on July 25.
It means that of Belfast's 925 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 712 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.