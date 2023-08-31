Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Funky Monkeys, at Kennedy Centre, Unit 57 Falls Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 26.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Town Square, at 11 Lower Crescent, Belfast was also given a score of four on July 26.
It means that of Belfast's 926 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 711 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.