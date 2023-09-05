Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Top Centra, at 1 Boucher Crescent, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 31.
And The Chip Company, at 133a Andersonstown Road, Belfast was given a score of three on July 31.
It means that of Belfast's 924 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 709 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.