Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
HJEM, at 25-51 York Street, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 30.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Sous Vide Smokers LTD, at Unit 2 Library Court, Eastleigh Drive, Belfast was also given a score of four on August 30.
It means that of Belfast's 924 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 706 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.