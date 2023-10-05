Register
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:47 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

HJEM, at 25-51 York Street, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 30.

And Sous Vide Smokers LTD, at Unit 2 Library Court, Eastleigh Drive, Belfast was also given a score of four on August 30.

It means that of Belfast's 924 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 706 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.