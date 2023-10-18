Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Caffe North, at 163 Whitewell Road, Newtownabbey was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 12.
And The Underground Bistro, at 180-182a Lisburn Road, Belfast was also given a score of three on September 12.
It means that of Belfast's 927 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 709 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.