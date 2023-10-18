Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast restaurants

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Caffe North, at 163 Whitewell Road, Newtownabbey was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 12.

And The Underground Bistro, at 180-182a Lisburn Road, Belfast was also given a score of three on September 12.

It means that of Belfast's 927 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 709 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.