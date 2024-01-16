Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast restaurants

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jan 2024, 09:57 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Nelsons Newsagents, at 33 Glen Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 11.

And Damascus Restaurant, at Unit 4, 133-137 Lisburn Road, Belfast was given a score of three on December 11.

It means that of Belfast's 925 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 690 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.