Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Nelsons Newsagents, at 33 Glen Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 11.
And Damascus Restaurant, at Unit 4, 133-137 Lisburn Road, Belfast was given a score of three on December 11.
It means that of Belfast's 925 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 690 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.