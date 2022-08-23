Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Crumlin China, at 237-239 Crumlin Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 18.
And Tasty Nosh by Little Bites, at 8 Church Lane, Belfast was given a score of three on July 18.
It means that of Belfast's 398 takeaways with ratings, 210 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.