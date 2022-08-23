Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast takeaways

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Crumlin China, at 237-239 Crumlin Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 18.

And Tasty Nosh by Little Bites, at 8 Church Lane, Belfast was given a score of three on July 18.