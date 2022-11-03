Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Sunrise Chinese, at 9 Kings Square, Belfast was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 28.
And Woodstock Chinese Takeaway, at 40 Cregagh Road, Belfast was also given a score of three on September 28.
It means that of Belfast's 391 takeaways with ratings, 201 (51%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.