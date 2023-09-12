Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Bamboo, at 10 Woodvale Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 7.

And Superior Palace, at Unit 1, 39-53 Bloomfield Avenue, Belfast was given a score of three on August 7.

It means that of Belfast's 386 takeaways with ratings, 187 (48%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.