Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bamboo, at 10 Woodvale Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 7.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Superior Palace, at Unit 1, 39-53 Bloomfield Avenue, Belfast was given a score of three on August 7.
It means that of Belfast's 386 takeaways with ratings, 187 (48%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.