Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Bethany, at 246 Newtownards Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 11.
And Ali's, at 180 Kingsway, Belfast was given a score of one on October 11.
It means that of Belfast's 370 takeaways with ratings, 177 (48%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.