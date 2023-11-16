Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 16th Nov 2023, 09:50 GMT
The Bethany, at 246 Newtownards Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 11.

And Ali's, at 180 Kingsway, Belfast was given a score of one on October 11.

It means that of Belfast's 370 takeaways with ratings, 177 (48%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.