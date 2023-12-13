Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Turkish Kebab and Pizza House, at 64 Woodvale Road, Belfast was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 7.
And Brothers, at 21 Clifton Street, Belfast was given a score of two on November 7.
It means that of Belfast's 372 takeaways with ratings, 179 (48%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.