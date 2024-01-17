Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jan 2024, 11:35 GMT
Yummy Inn, at 333 Finaghy Road North, Belfast was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 12.

And Shalimar Kebab, at 241 Shankill Road, Belfast was given a score of one on December 12.

It means that of Belfast's 374 takeaways with ratings, 177 (47%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.