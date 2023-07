Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 15 Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Pizza Express at Unit 4 Ffc, 1 Victoria Square, Belfast; rated on July 22

• Rated 5: Yum at 162 Andersonstown Road, Belfast; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Unit 13 Ug, 1 Victoria Square, Belfast; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: The River Rooms Belfast Ltd at 5 Donegall Quay, Belfast; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Avoca Belfast at Halifax Building, 41 Arthur Street, Belfast; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Foggy Brew at 66 Berry Street, Belfast; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Starbucks at 90 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at The Carriages, 42 Botanic Avenue, Belfast; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: Fuchsia Cafe at 35 Old Colin Road, Belfast; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: Starbucks at 90 Botanic Avenue, Belfast; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: Cafe Carberry at 153-155 Victoria Street, Belfast; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Roasty Toasty at 153 Donegall Pass, Belfast; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Zizzi at Odyssey Pavilion, 2 Queens Quay, Belfast; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: MJ Catering at 91 Dunmurry Lane, Belfast; rated on July 14

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: